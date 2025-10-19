Atlético Ottawa Striker Sam Salter Wins 2025 CPL Golden Boot

Published on October 18, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa striker Samuel Salter has won the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Golden Boot. Salter scored 19 goals in 28 matches, while also providing four assists.

Salter (25) will be presented with the Golden Boot at the end-of-season award ceremony, which will take place ahead of the 2025 Canadian Premier League Final in November.

"I am delighted to receive this honour," said Sam Salter, Striker, Atlético Ottawa. "I want to dedicate it to my teammates and the coaching staff. It might be a personal award, and one I'm extremely proud of, but it's a product of how Atlético Ottawa has played this season. Setting new records and writing my name in Atleti's history books are moments I'll cherish for the rest of my life, and now it's time to fight for the North Star Cup for my teammates, the staff and our incredible fans."

Salter had a record-breaking season in front of goal. The 25-year-old became Atlético's record goal scorer (xx goals), broke the CPL record for goals scored in a regular season (previous record: João Morelli, Halifax Wanderers, 14 goals - 2021), and broke the CPL record for goal contributions in a regular season

(previous record: Tristan Borges, Forge FC, 17 goal contributions - 2019), becoming the first player to score four goals in a CPL regular season match, as well as becoming the CPL all-time top scorer (xx goals).

"We are all very proud of Sam," said Diego Mejía, Head Coach, Atlético Ottawa. "Sam's progress this season has come down to hard work and a willingness to improve. He is a player who focuses on bringing the game model to life and supporting his teammates. His goals and assists don't tell the full story of Sam's record-breaking season. Now we fight to end with the trophy on November 9."

Salter's contract with Atlético Ottawa will expire at the end of the 2025 Canadian Premier League season, having joined the club in February 2023 from Halifax Wanderers FC as the first paid intra-league transfer. He has signed a pre-contract agreement with Sweden's first-tier side Göteborgs Atlet- och Idrottssällskap (GAIS), starting in January 2026.

The Outcome! on TSN

All Canadian Premier League matches kicked off at 4pm ET on Saturday, October 18 (live on OneSoccer and TSN).

The Outcome! Match results:

Forge FC 3-0 York United FC

Vancouver FC 2-2 Cavalry FC

Halifax Wanderers FC 0-1 Atlético Ottawa

Pacific FC 1-4 Valour FC

2025 Canadian Premier League Playoff matchups:

Final: Winner of Championship Semi-Final v Winner of Contender Semi-Final

Championship Semi-Final: Forge FC v Atlético Ottawa

Contender Semi-Final: Loser of Championship Semi-Final v Winner of Semi-Final Qualifier

Semi-Final Qualifier: Cavalry FC v Winner of Knockout Match

Knockout Match: Halifax Wanderers v York United







Canadian Premier League Stories from October 18, 2025

