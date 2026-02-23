Atlético Ottawa Releases 2026 Alternate Jersey as Part of Inaugural CPL X Hummel Partnership

Published on February 23, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa 2026 alternate jersey

(Atletico Ottawa) Atlético Ottawa 2026 alternate jersey(Atletico Ottawa)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today released its alternate jersey for the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season as part of this year's inaugural partnership between the CPL and Hummel.

Through this new partnership with hummel the CPL has reaffirmed its tradition of producing stunning bespoke kits while emphasizing community ties for each club. Newly introduced features include a new performance fabric, an updated CPL legacy patch, fully customized goalkeeper kits, a refreshed name and number font as well as enhanced silicone club and league crests. For the first time all eight clubs will now also wear a custom CPL crest in their own colours on the sleeve of their 2026 kits.

Connected by Design

For 2026, Atlético Ottawa's alternate kit is a design inspired by the spirit of a city defined by innovation, curiosity, and progress. Rooted in Ottawa's evolving legacy of science, technology, and forward thinking, the kit reflects the same creativity and connection that shape both ideas and performance on the pitch. As defending champions, the club carries its standard into a new era, celebrating movement, collaboration, and the courage to explore what comes next. Representing the next generation with ambition and purpose, the Alternate Kit embodies a city that doesn't wait for the future - it builds it.

Atlético Ottawa will debut their 2026 alternate jersey in the Concacaf Champions Cup second leg against Nashville SC on February 24th.

Images from this story







Canadian Premier League Stories from February 23, 2026

Atlético Ottawa Releases 2026 Alternate Jersey as Part of Inaugural CPL X Hummel Partnership - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.