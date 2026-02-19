Atlético Ottawa and UOttawa Join Forces Ahead of 2026 CPL Season

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today announced an official partnership with the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees, as they join forces ahead of the 2026 Canadian Premier League season.

University of Ottawa becomes the home for Atlético Ottawa's pre-season preparations ahead of the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) campaign, as well as providing rehab services for injured players as the season progresses. The team will train at Gee-Gees Field, the High Performance Centre and the pool at Montpetit Hall.

Atlético Ottawa staff will engage with students through educational sessions and hands-on learning opportunities designed to bridge classroom learning with real-world application. In addition to sharing industry expertise, students will collaborate with the club on practical projects that contribute directly to business operations, providing meaningful professional experience while supporting Atlético Ottawa's ongoing growth and innovation.

"We are proud to partner with the University of Ottawa to strengthen the bridge between our club and the academic community," said Alex Mejía, Atlético Ottawa, COO. "This collaboration will create meaningful opportunities for students and professors to engage directly with different areas of a professional organization. Through guest lectures, research initiatives and hands-on learning experiences, students will gain valuable insights into the fast-paced sports industry and a clearer pathway to launch and grow their careers."

"We are thrilled to welcome Atlético Ottawa to our campus and support the organization with a high-performance training environment and leading expertise from our sports medicine team," said Darren Cates, Senior Director, Recreation and Varsity Sports at the University of Ottawa. "Beyond the pitch, this partnership also reflects our commitment to academic excellence and community by collaborating with Atlético Ottawa on guest lectures and experiential learning opportunities for our students."

Mejía added: "Together, we are building a platform that supports innovation, education and the future leaders of our game in Ottawa and Canada."

