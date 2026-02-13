Atlético Sign Norwegian Striker Erling Myklebust

Published on February 13, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today confirmed the signing of Norwegian forward Erling Myklebust to a one year guaranteed contract ahead of the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season with an option to extend through 2027.

Myklebust, 29, joins on a free transfer having played last season for OBOS-ligaen (Norwegian second division) club Åsane Football where he made 29 appearances over the course of last season, scoring six goals and contributing one assist. The striker has spent nearly his entire club footballing career within Norway's professional system. Since 2022, Myklebust made 109 appearances in OBOS-ligaen for Åsane and holding a total of 35 goals and 10 assists.

"Erling is a complete player and goal-scoring threat that fits the mold of what we expect from our forwards in this current system." said general manager JD Ulanowski. "He brings a strong profile as a modern number nine and will be able to impact games through his all-around play on the pitch"

"I'm really excited to have joined the best club in Canada." said Myklebust. "From the first conversation I felt a strong connection with the ambitions and environment here, and I'm looking forward to contributing on and off the pitch and growing together with the team."

Myklebust joins Atleti ahead of their Concacaf Champions Cup home match against Nashville SC on February 17th.

Atlético Ottawa Roster as of February 13, 2026:

Goalkeepers: Tristan Crampton (CAN), Garissone Innocent (HTI), Roberto Paguaga-Frankovich (CAN)

Defenders: Loïc Cloutier (CAN), Joaquim Coulanges (CAN), Sergei Kozlovskiy (CAN), Noah Abatneh (CAN), Tyr Duhaney-Walker (CAN), Roni Mbomio (ESP)

Midfielders: Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Jean-Aniel Assi (CAN), Juan 'Coque' Castro (MEX), Marko Stojadinovic (CAN), Manuel Aparicio (CAN), Tim Arnaud (CAN), Daniel Aguilar (MEX)

Forwards: Ralph Khoury (CAN), Richie Ennin (CAN), Ballou Tabla (CAN), Jonantan Villal (MEX), Emiliano Garcia (MEX), Kamron Habibullah (CAN), Erling Myklebust (NOR)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa have picked Carleton University's Joseph Daher and Brock University's Gabriel Tardiff in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season, looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2026 CPL season.

