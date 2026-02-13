FC Supra of Quebec Announces the Signing of a Veteran Defender from the Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Montreal, Que. - FC Supra du Québec today announced the signing of Canadian Premier League (CPL) veteran defender Diyaeddine Abzi to a contract guaranteed through the 2026 season, with a club option for 2027. The addition comes as the club enters week three of its Training Camp, presented by WestJet, where a strong pool of local talent continues to be evaluated for final roster spots as the club builds toward its inaugural season.

This latest signing comes as FC Supra enters the final stretch of a training camp marked by an intense schedule of sessions and competitive fixtures. The technical staff has used this period to closely evaluate player chemistry, positional versatility and alignment with the club's tactical and cultural identity.

"Signing a player of Abzi's quality is an important addition to the squad," said Mateo Cabanettes, Sporting Director, FC Supra du Québec. "Our shared FS Salaberry roots add personal significance to his arrival at FC Supra. The club's launch came at the ideal moment in his career, and his signing underscores our commitment to attracting top local talent. He brings proven CPL experience, and we're confident in the leadership and professionalism he will provide as he contributes to the collective." Last weekend's Training Camp saw the club record a win over Scrosoppi FC of Ontario Premier League (formerly League1 Ontario) and a draw against MLS NEXT Pro's Toronto FC II, as preparations continued ahead of the season. Training camp will continue with a road trip to New Jersey this weekend, where the squad will face MLS NEXT Pro sides New York Red Bulls II and Connecticut United FC, as well as USL1 side New York Cosmos. These matches will provide the coaching staff with a final test environment before evaluating performances and making key roster decisions ahead of the CPL preseason in March.

"We're progressing ahead of schedule," said Nick Razzaghi, Head Coach for FC Supra, "Preseason is about establishing values, and the players have approached camp the right way with excellent character throughout. There's a strong energy around the group right now. The upcoming trip to New Jersey will give us an opportunity to make some key decisions and work through the remaining details as we move toward finalizing the roster."

Abzi, 27, will be an addition to the back line, bringing a steady presence, a strong reading of the game, and confidence stepping forward to engage in one-on-one moments and shape play down the flank.

Abzi developed with FS Salaberry and AS Blainville before making his professional debut in 2019 with Inter Toronto (then York9 FC). He went on to make 76 appearances for the club, leaving as its all-time appearance leader. His consistency and growth earned him a move to Pau FC in France's Ligue 2 in 2022, followed by a loan to CD Leganés during the 2023 to 2024 season, where he contributed as the club secured promotion to La Liga. He later competing with Canada's U-23s at the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying Championship.

FC Supra Roster as of February 13, 2026: Goalkeepers: Joakim Milli Defenders: Diyaeddine Abzi, Matisse Chrétien, Keesean Ferdinand, Thomas Lebeuf, Ismael Yeo Midfielders: Charles Auguste, Alessandro Biello, Oussama Boughanmi, David Choiniere, Omar Elkalkouli, Sean Rea, Aboubacar Sissoko, Wesley Wandje Forwards: David Choiniere, Bakary Kaboré, Loic Kwemi, Sean Rea







