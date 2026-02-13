Forge FC Confirms Departure of Defender/Midfielder Alexander Achinioti-Jönsson After Seven Seasons

HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) confirms today that defender and midfielder Alexander Achinioti-Jönsson is departing the club.

Achinioti-Jönsson, 29, has been with Forge FC since the club's and league's inaugural season in 2019. The native of Hittarp, Sweden, made 222 appearances across the CPL, TELUS Canadian Championship, and Concacaf competitions over seven seasons, recording eight goals and five assists.

Achinioti-Jönsson was a foundational piece as Forge FC established itself as the CPL's most successful club. Over seven seasons, he helped the organization capture four CPL Championships (2019, 2020, 2022, 2023) and played a significant role in securing the CPL Shield as Regular Season Winners in 2024 and 2025.

Highlights from his time with Forge FC include becoming the first player in league history to reach 200 appearances, scoring the winning goal in the 2020 CPL Final, and being named the league's Defender of the Year in 2022 while also receiving a CPL Player of the Year nomination. Throughout his seven seasons, Achinioti-Jönsson was valued for his versatility, consistently excelling as both a central defender and midfielder and providing the club with leadership and reliability in multiple roles.

"As a football coach, you need the Alex Achinioti-Jönssons on the pitch, that's for sure," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Head Coach and Sporting Director, Forge FC. "What he's given this organization over seven seasons - the consistency, the standards, the leadership - is incredibly rare in this sport. He grew with this club, experienced everything the game has to offer, and played a huge role in establishing who we are. His impact here will be felt for a long time."

"It was a tough decision to make," Achinioti-Jönsson said. "I've grown attached to the city and built a life here. I've loved being a part of this club and I definitely do not regret staying here for seven years. I'm so grateful and so thankful that I did. I owe Forge a lot. Coming in here every day, the bond you create as a team and then win championships together doesn't happen that often, and it creates a bond with those guys for the rest of our lives."

Forge FC extends its sincere thanks to Achinioti-Jönsson for his years of dedication and impact, and wishes him continued success in the next chapter of his career.







