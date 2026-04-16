Preview: Atlético Ottawa at FC Supra (April 19)

Published on April 16, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa forward Erling Myklebust

(Atletico Ottawa) Atlético Ottawa forward Erling Myklebust(Atletico Ottawa)

Atlético Ottawa travels to Montréal, as the Canadian Premier League's (CPL) latest expansion team, FC Supra du Québec, plays its inaugural home match (KO 2pm ET, live on OneSoccer, RDS and CBC Gem).

Last weekend, Atlético was defeated away to Cavalry FC (final score: 3-1) in the second of three consecutive road matches to start the new CPL campaign.

Atleti midfielder Kamron Habibullah made his CPL debut for the club, coming on as an 80th-minute substitute before scoring the first Ottawa goal of the 2026 season.

Habibullah registered the most shots (3), most shots on target (2) and shots inside the box (2).

Head Coach Diego Mejía and midfielder Gabriel Antinoro both called for calm after the match, stating that Atleti would reach new heights this season once the new players learn the team's system.

Click here to read the full post-match quotes.

FC Supra began their first-ever campaign with a dramatic 3-2 victory away to Pacific FC, with Alexandre Marcoux scoring the winning goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 0W-0D-0L; 0 goals scored, 0 goals conceded.

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Canadian Premier League Stories from April 16, 2026

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