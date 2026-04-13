Cavalry Gets Measure of Revenge on Atlético

Published on April 12, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has completed two of a series of three away matches to open the 2026 season with a defeat to Cavalry FC. The rematch of Atlético's victorious 2025 Final saw an improved Cavalry get the better of an improving Ottawa team.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa lost away to Cavalry FC at ATCO Field in Calgary, AB (final score: 3-1).

Score: 0-1. The hosts took the lead from a set-piece, with Daan Klomp scoring by header. Assisted by Tobias Warcheski (17'),

Score: 0-2. Ben Paton doubled Cavalry's lead with a close-range right-footed effort. Assisted by Sergio Camargo (22').

Score: 0-3. Cavalry made it three through Goteh Ntignee (67').

Score: 1-3. Atlético pulled one late through substitute Kamron Habibuallah (88').

Canadian midfielder Kamron Habibullah scored Atlético's first goal of the 2026 campaign, having come on as a substitute in the 80th minute.

In Habibullah's first appearance of the season, he led the team with shots inside the penalty area (2) and was second in shots on target (2) behind Gabriel Antinoro (3).

Speaking after the match, Antinoro and Head Coach Diego Mejía both called for patience as Atlético's changed roster learns to play under the team's style of play.

Atlético had more final-third entries and possession, and more than double the hosts' passes, as the team develops Diego Mejía's style of play.

Atlético faces one more match away from the Nation's Capital before the highly anticipated Home Opener "Champions for CHEO Foundation" on April 26 at TD Place (KO 1pm ET).







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 12, 2026

Cavalry Gets Measure of Revenge on Atlético - Atletico Ottawa

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