Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Cavalry FC (April 12)

Published on April 8, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







Atlético Ottawa travels to Alberta, facing Cavalry FC in matchday two of the 2026 Canadian Premier League season (KO 4pm ET, live on OneSoccer and TSN).

Atlético last faced Cavalry in the 2025 CPL Final, where Ottawa was crowned Canadian champions in a match that went viral worldwide.

Last weekend, Atlético was defeated away to Forge FC (final score: 2-0) in the opening match of the new CPL campaign.

This match made history, as Football Video Support (FVS) and the Daylight Offside Rule were used for the first time in professional soccer.

Both of Forge's goals were scrutinized through FVS, with a 'dangerous play' and a 'handball' claim in the build-up to each goal, respectively, waved away by the officials following review.

Head Coach Diego Mejía remains confident in Atlético's potential despite being reduced to zero (0) shots on goal in the match.

"The players that we brought in have a lot of talent, but they need to start to understand the model. We're going to be better every match," said Mejía.

Cavalry began their season with a 2-1 victory away to Pacific FC, as former Atlético players Nathan Ingham and Amer Didić made their debuts for Cavs.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 12W-5D-4L; 37 goals scored, 21 goals conceded.







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 8, 2026

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