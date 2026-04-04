Atlético Suffers Defeat in Hamilton in Season Opener

Published on April 4, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa fell to an opening-day defeat away to Forge FC at the Hamilton Stadium. Two goals from set-pieces against Ottawa were the difference on the day, as the new video refereeing system - known as Football Video Support (FVS) - played center stage in both goals.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa fell to a 2-0 defeat to Forge FC in Hamilton, ON, on the opening day of the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Score: 0-1. Brian Wright gave the home side the lead from the penalty spot (21').

Score: 0-2. Forge doubled their lead as Ben Paton scored from close range as the ball broke free in the box following a corner-kick (68').

Local goalkeeper Tristan Crampton, of Cantley (QC), made his professional debut with Atlético Ottawa, starting the match following a pre-season injury to Haiti International Garissone Innocent.

Crampton committed the foul that led to the first-half penalty. Atlético appealed for a foul in the build-up through the new FVS system, but the challenge was unsuccessful.

FVS was at the center of the second goal as well, with the ball hitting Forge's Antoine Batisse on the arm, but again, referee Yusri Rudolf deemed it insufficient to call the goal back.

Norwegian striker Erling Myklebust had the ball in the back of the net for Atlético, but his first-half effort was ruled out due to a foul in the buildup.

Myklebust was one of six players to make their CPL debuts for Atlético: Daniel Aguilar, Tristan Crampton, Jonantan Villal, Marko Stojadinovic and Emiliano Garcia.

Canadian full-back Wesley Timoteo also made his debut for Atlético Ottawa, having joined from Halifax Wanderers FC.

Atlético faces two more matches away from the Nation's Capital before the highly anticipated Home Opener "Champions for CHEO Foundation" on April 26 at TD Place (KO 1pm ET).







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 4, 2026

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