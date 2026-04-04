Atlético Ottawa Roster Update

Published on April 4, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today announced multiple Roster Updates ahead of the season opener away to Forge FC on Saturday, April 4 (KO 12pm ET, live on OneSoccer, TSN and CBC).

Paguaga-Frankovich signs Short-Term Replacement contract

Goalkeeper Roberto Paguaga-Frankovich has been signed to a Short-Term Replacement contract, ahead of the opening match of the 2026 Canadian Premier League season.

Paguaga-Frankovich, 22, is an Ottawa-born goalkeeper who plays for Carleton University Ravens. He has previously signed a short-term deal with Atlético for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One matches against Nashville SC of Major League Soccer (MLS).

Paguaga-Frankovich joins the squad following a pre-season injury sustained by Haiti international goalkeeper Garissone Innocent.

Updated contract status for striker Khoury

Striker Ralph Khoury has been moved from the Developmental Roster to the club's Primary Roster as a Domestic Under-21.

Khoury, 18, was previously signed under the Exceptional Young Talent (EYT) designation and now becomes the third Domestic Under-21 player signed to Atlético's roster for the 2026 season.

U SPORTS Draft Update: Tardif, Daher

Midfielder Gabriel Tardif, of Brock University, will continue to train with Atlético Ottawa, while Joseph Daher has returned to the University of Carleton.

Season Seat Memberships for the 2026 Canadian Premier League season at TD Place are still on sale.







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 4, 2026

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