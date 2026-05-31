Head Coach Diego Mejía Joins Atlético de San Luis

Published on May 31, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today confirmed that Diego Mejía has joined Atlético de San Luis as Head Coach in Mexico's First Tier (Liga MX).

Mejía, 42, led Ottawa to the 2025 North Star Cup in front of 13,000+ fans at TD Place. Atlético de San Luis is Atlético's sister club, and both operate under Atlético Madrid's ownership structure. San Luis finished 14th in the Liga MX 2026 Clausura season under the guidance of Interim Head Coach Raúl Chabrand, who was appointed in March.

"Atlético Ottawa continues to show its value within the club's associated global network," said Manuel Vega, CEO, Atlético Ottawa. "We appointed a Head Coach with great ambition into an environment where he could both develop as a professional while contributing to the growth of the club. This has been a resounding success, and now Diego takes his next step within our broader structure with an opportunity to challenge himself in a new, highly competitive environment. We wish him and Atlético de San Luis the best."

Assistant Coach Diego Campos will assume the role of Interim Head Coach through Atlético's June 5 match. Campos, who took charge of Atlético against Pacific FC on Saturday, May 30, will join Mejía's coaching staff in Mexico alongside Assistant Coach Alex Baró.

Assistant Coach Drew Beckie is set to assume the role of interim Head Coach on June 9, while Atlético Ottawa continues conversations with potential candidates to fill the role of Head Coach.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 31, 2026

Head Coach Diego Mejía Joins Atlético de San Luis - Atletico Ottawa

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