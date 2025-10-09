Spanish Soccer Icon Zapater to Retire at the End of the Season

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa midfielder and captain Alberto Zapater will be commemorated pre-match on Sunday, October 12 (KO 3pm ET) ahead of his retirement from professional soccer at the end of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

In June 2023, Zapater joined Atlético Ottawa and the Canadian Premier League (CPL). He was named as one of the club's captains for 2024 and 2025, leading on and off the pitch while also becoming an important part of the local community. Zapater has made 69 appearances (3,835 minutes) for Atleti, contributing 5 goals and 1 assist.

"My family, we came to Ottawa thinking it would be six months, and it turned into almost three incredible years," said Alberto Zapater, Midfielder, Atlético Ottawa. "We are Spaniards, but we also feel at home here and have since our first day. That's what makes this country so special.

"Canada, Atlético Ottawa, and the community here have given my family so much happiness. I'm grateful to the club, my teammates, the staff, the fans and all the incredible friends we made along the way. To see how Atlético and soccer have grown fills me with pride. I only wish I could've come sooner and given even more."

"Having Alberto Zapater choose Atlético Ottawa as the final chapter of his remarkable career has been an honour for our entire organization," said Manolo Vega, Atlético Ottawa, CEO. "His leadership on and off the field has elevated our standards and strengthened our culture during a pivotal time in our young history. Beyond his goals and performances, Alberto, together with his family, brought heart, love, and a genuine family spirit to our club and community. We are deeply grateful for his contribution and wish him the very best in this next stage of life."

Zapater (40) has played at the top of the global game for over 20 years. Zapater is one of the most iconic names to have featured for his hometown team, Real Zaragoza, and was named their "eternal captain" when he departed the club at the end of the 2022/23 season. He has also spent time playing for Genoa in Italy's first tier, Sporting Lisbon in Portugal's first tier, and Lokomotiv Moscow in Russia's first tier

"Alberto's leadership, professionalism, and passion set a new standard for everyone in our locker room," said Diego Mejía, Head Coach, Atlético Ottawa. "We were lucky to share these final years of his incredible career with him. He inspired his teammates, delivered big performances when it mattered, and embodied what it means to be Atleti. Alberto and his family brought warmth, humility, and a true sense of community to Ottawa. I'm very glad I've had the opportunity to coach him, and to learn from him as both a player and a person."

Zapater will be commemorated pre-match on Sunday, celebrating his final professional years with Atlético Ottawa. Supporters will have a display in front of The Dub (Supporters' Section) and will sing the infamous song "Zapater, Te Quiero" in the 21st minute.

"We are excited to return many times in the years to come, as fans of this club and friends of the Ottawa community. My focus remains fixed on the end of the season, and ending my career with another trophy," Zapater added.







