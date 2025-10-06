Atlético Ottawa Knot Valour FC in Six-Goal Thriller

Published on October 5, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa remains two points behind league leaders Forge FC with two matches remaining in the 2025 Canadian Premier League season. A six-goal thriller in Winnipeg, MB, ended in a 3-3 draw between Atlético and Valour FC. Ballou Tabla was the star of the show with two goals and an assist, but Ottawa's late go-ahead strike was cancelled out in the final second of the match.

Atleti returns to TD Place on Sunday, October 12, hosting Vancouver FC (KO 3pm ET, live on OneSoccer) in the "Thanksgiving Game". This match is in support of the Caldwell Family Centre, and gently used soccer equipment will be collected for high-priority schools by ITG Canada.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa sit first in the CPL table (14-10-2) with only three games remaining in the regular season.

Score: 0-1. Former Atlético winger Kris Twrdek gave Valour the lead within 90 seconds, as the ball crossed the line by an inch from a corner.

Score: 1-1. Ballou Tabla scored his 10th goal of the season to draw Atleti level, cutting inside and finishing at the near post with a right-footed effort. Assisted by David Rodríguez (41').

Score: 2-1. Striker Sam Salter, who leads the Golden Boot race, put Ottawa ahead with a tap into an empty net with his left foot. Assisted by Ballou Tabla (56').

Score: 2-2. Valour drew level through a stunning Them Antonoglu volley (72').

Score: 3-2. Tabla tapped in the rebound of his own penalty from the ground to give Ottawa a late lead.

Score: 3-3. Valour salvaged a point with the last kick of the game, as Erik Pop tapped home the loose ball after a Nathan Ingham save.

Striker Samuel Salter scored his 19th goal of the regular season as he continues to increase his tally in the Golden Boot race and the CPL single-season goal-scoring record.

Salter now has 23 goal contributions on the season (18 goals, 4 assists), which is a CPL record.

Ballou Tabla scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season and added a third assist as well.

David Rodríguez set up Tabla's first goal again and remains the CPL assist leader (9).

Noah Abatneh kept Atlético from going down 2-0 in the first half, with a match-defining last-ditch stop on the line.

Atlético remains two points behind league leaders Forge FC with two matches remaining to decide who lifts the Canadian Premier League Shield.







