Forge FC Playoff Tickets on Sale Monday

Published on October 5, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HAMILTON, ONT. - The road to the North Star Cup runs through Hamilton once again. Tickets for Forge FC's 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Playoffs home matches in Hamilton go on sale Monday, October 6 at 10 a.m.

Forge is making its seventh consecutive playoff appearance and has reached the CPL Final every year as since the league's inaugural season, lifting the North Star Cup four times. This fall, the club is chasing a seventh straight Final and a fifth playoff championship.

Fans won't want to miss another chapter of Forge's unmatched playoff tradition. With the full 2025 CPL Playoffs schedule to be announced soon, supporters can lock in their seats now and be part of another exciting postseason in Hamilton.

For full ticket details and to purchase seats, please visit Ticketmaster. To stay up to date on Forge FC's upcoming matches, club news, and promotions, visit the Forge FC official website.







