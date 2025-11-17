Forge FC Launches 2026 Memberships Featuring Exclusive Hummel Members' Kit

Published on November 17, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC announced today the launch of its 2026 Season Seat Memberships, highlighted by a limited-edition Forge FC Members' Kit designed in collaboration with global sportswear brand hummel.

Big news for Members: every new and returning Season Seat Member will receive one exclusive commemorative kit per seat, valued at over $160. The kit, co-designed by hummel and Forge FC Members, will not be available at retail and will be worn by the team during two matches in the 2026 season - celebrating the connection between the club and its most dedicated supporters.

This marks the first opportunity for fans to access one of Forge FC's exclusive designs through the Canadian Premier League's new partnership with hummel, the league's official Kit and Apparel Partner.

In addition to the exclusive kit, Forge FC's 2026 Membership Program offers exceptional value with 0% interest payment options and new Youth and Family Memberships that make match day more accessible than ever.

Membership Highlights:

An exclusive Forge FC Members' Kit with every seat purchased

First access to expanded seating & the Captain's Lounge premium space

Discounts on concessions, merchandise and cresting

Flexible, no-interest payment plans and referral rewards

Priority access to Concacaf, Canadian Championship and CPL Playoffs

Invitation-only special events

Youth & Family Memberships:

Youth Memberships are available for just $10 per match, giving young fans access to a range of unique match day and on-pitch experiences, and exclusive rates on Forge FC Youth Programs. New Family Membership Packages make it easy for families to experience live professional soccer together.







Canadian Premier League Stories from November 17, 2025

Forge FC Launches 2026 Memberships Featuring Exclusive Hummel Members' Kit - Forge FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.