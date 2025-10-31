Forge FC's Bobby Smyrniotis Nominated for CPL Coach of the Year Award

Published on October 31, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC head coach Bobby Smyrniotis has been named one of three finalists for the Canadian Premier League's Coach of the Year Award, recognizing the league's top head coach during the 2025 CPL Regular Season.

Smyrniotis earned his seventh career nomination for Coach of the Year after guiding Forge to another historic campaign that saw the club repeat as Regular Season Winners and lift the CPL Shield. Forge finished 16-10-2, setting a league record for fewest losses in a 28-match season, while also going unbeaten at home for the first time. Under his leadership, the club opened the year on a remarkable 20-match unbeaten run (Apr. 5-Aug. 30) and closed the season with 51 goals scored and just 22 conceded - the second-best offensive and defensive outputs in CPL history. The team's +29 goal differential also ranked second-highest all-time, underscoring Smyrniotis' ability to elevate standards on both sides of the ball. Smyrniotis previously won the Coach of the Year Award in 2024.

The Coach of the Year will be selected through voting by technical leadership from all eight CPL clubs and select media members who covered the 2025 season. The winner will be announced Friday, Nov. 7 in Ottawa, Ont., as part of the 2025 CPL Final festivities.

The recipient will be awarded a handcrafted Inuit soapstone owl sculpture, conceptualized by artist Palaya Qiatsuq and carved by Ruben Komangapik, symbolizing wisdom, guidance and vision.

Fans can watch the 2025 CPL Awards ceremony live on OneSoccer at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.







Canadian Premier League Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.