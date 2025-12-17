Forge FC Executes Option on Defender Marko Jevremović
Published on December 17, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC News Release
HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC announced Wednesday that the club has executed the option on defender Marko Jevremović for the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.
Forge FC Executes Option on Defender Marko Jevremović
HAMILTON, ONT. (Dec. 17, 2025) - Forge FC announced Wednesday that the club has executed the option on defender Marko Jevremović for the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.
Jevremović, 29, appeared in 33 matches across all competitions in his first season with Forge, including 27 CPL Regular Season and Playoff matches, four TELUS Canadian Championship fixtures and two Concacaf Champions Cup matches, contributing three assists while helping Forge secure the 2025 CPL Shield as Regular Season Winners.
He joined Forge FC in January 2025, bringing extensive professional experience from Europe, having played in Greece, Bosnia, Cyprus, and Serbia. Prior to joining Forge, Jevremović made 161 professional appearances, scoring four goals, recording 28 assists, and earning an international cap for the Serbian national team.
Forge FC 2026 Roster:
Goalkeepers: Dino Bontis
Defenders: Rezart Rama, Daniel Nimick, Ben Paton, Marko Jevremović
Midfielders: Alessandro Hojabrpour, Keito Lipovschek, Kyle Bekker, Khadim Kane, Zayne Bruno, Christos Liatifis
Attackers: Tristan Borges, Hoce Massunda, Brian Wright, Mo Babouli, Maxime Filion, Amadou Kone
Canadian Premier League Stories from December 17, 2025
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forge FC Stories
- Forge FC Executes Option on Defender Marko Jevremović
- Forge FC Executes Options on Goalkeeper Dino Bontis and Midfielder Khadim Kane
- Forge FC Set for February 3 Kickoff in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup
- Forge FC's Zayne Bruno Named to Canada Soccer Men's U-20 Squad
- Forge FC Celebrates Five Players Named to 2025 CPL Best XI Fuelled by Gatorade