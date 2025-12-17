Forge FC Executes Option on Defender Marko Jevremović

Published on December 17, 2025

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC announced Wednesday that the club has executed the option on defender Marko Jevremović for the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

HAMILTON, ONT. (Dec. 17, 2025) - Forge FC announced Wednesday that the club has executed the option on defender Marko Jevremović for the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Jevremović, 29, appeared in 33 matches across all competitions in his first season with Forge, including 27 CPL Regular Season and Playoff matches, four TELUS Canadian Championship fixtures and two Concacaf Champions Cup matches, contributing three assists while helping Forge secure the 2025 CPL Shield as Regular Season Winners.

He joined Forge FC in January 2025, bringing extensive professional experience from Europe, having played in Greece, Bosnia, Cyprus, and Serbia. Prior to joining Forge, Jevremović made 161 professional appearances, scoring four goals, recording 28 assists, and earning an international cap for the Serbian national team.

Forge FC 2026 Roster:

Goalkeepers: Dino Bontis

Defenders: Rezart Rama, Daniel Nimick, Ben Paton, Marko Jevremović

Midfielders: Alessandro Hojabrpour, Keito Lipovschek, Kyle Bekker, Khadim Kane, Zayne Bruno, Christos Liatifis

Attackers: Tristan Borges, Hoce Massunda, Brian Wright, Mo Babouli, Maxime Filion, Amadou Kone







