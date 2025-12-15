Forge FC Executes Options on Goalkeeper Dino Bontis and Midfielder Khadim Kane

HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC announced Monday that the club has executed the options on goalkeeper Dino Bontis and midfielder Khadim Kane for the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Bontis, 21, joined Forge FC on a U SPORTS Development Contract for the 2025 season after previously signing development deals with the club in 2022 and 2024. The Hamilton native made his CPL debut this past season, becoming the first player from Hamilton to appear for Forge, and later signed his first professional contract in September.

Kane, 20, continued to make steady progress in his third season with the club. In 2025, he appeared in 14 CPL matches, scoring one goal, while also featuring in three TELUS Canadian Championship fixtures and two Concacaf Champions Cup matches. Over his three seasons with Forge, Kane has totaled 47 CPL appearances across all competitions.

Forge FC 2025 Roster:

Goalkeepers: Dino Bontis

Defenders: Rezart Rama, Daniel Nimick, Ben Paton

Midfielders: Alessandro Hojabrpour, Keito Lipovschek, Kyle Bekker, Khadim Kane, Zayne Bruno, Christos Liatifis

Attackers: Tristan Borges, Hoce Massunda, Brian Wright, Mo Babouli, Maxime Filion, Amadou Kone







