Forge FC Executes Option on Midfielder Noah Jensen

Published on December 18, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC announced Thursday that the club has executed the option on midfielder Noah Jensen for the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Jensen, 26, has been a key contributor in Forge's midfield over three seasons, appearing in 115 matches across all competitions, including 98 CPL Regular Season and Playoff matches, 12 TELUS Canadian Championship fixtures and five Concacaf matches. The central attacking midfielder has contributed 14 goals and three assists while helping Forge capture two CPL Championships (2022, 2023) and two CPL Shields (2024, 2025) as Regular Season Winners.

He joined Forge FC in February 2022 after stints with League1 Ontario club Sigma FC (2016-2019) and Flint City Bucks in USL League Two (2021).







