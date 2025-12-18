Pacific FC Signs Centre Back Diego Konincks

Published on December 18, 2025

Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC today announced the club has signed Dutch central defender Diego Konincks (CONE-inks) to a contract guaranteed through 2027.

Konincks, 25, joins Pacific after most recently playing on loan with Canadian Premier League (CPL) side Valour FC, where he appeared in nine matches and scored two goals as a centre-back.

Prior to his CPL stint, he spent two seasons with Chicago Fire FC II in MLS Next Pro, where he made 43 appearances and scored three goals while captaining the squad for the majority of the 2025 season. In 2024, he started all 24 matches for Chicago Fire II and earned four short-term call-ups to the Chicago Fire first team.

The 6'2" defender is known for his composed presence on the ball and defensive versatility. While primarily a centre-back, Konincks expanded his game during Chicago's 2025 preseason by featuring as a holding midfielder, demonstrating strong tactical awareness and an ability to build play from the back.

"Diego is a player that leads by example through his professionalism and he has high standards and ambition," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "We need this type of player in our team, he's hungry to improve, to win and drive us forward next season. I believe he's a central defender with great potential, he's coming ready to work, fight and impact immediately."

The native of the Netherlands developed his football foundations over 14 years with youth club Montvoort SV '19 before moving to the United States to pursue a collegiate career and professional pathway.

Pacific FC continues to build its roster for the 2026 season. Pacific players will report to the club in mid-February, with pre-season training expected to kick off in late February.

Current 2026 Pacific FC Roster as of Dec. 18:

Goalkeepers: Sean Melvin

Defenders: Juan Quintana, Kadin Chung, Christian Greco-Taylor, Diego Konincks

Midfielders: Sean Young, Aidan Daniels, Matteo Schiavoni, Sami Keshavarz, Mattias Vales

Forwards: Marco Bustos, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt, Alejandro Díaz, Yann Toualy, Veniamin Chernyshev







