Forge FC Welcomes Back Three-Time CPL Champion Defender Daniel Krutzen

Published on December 23, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) announced Tuesday that the club has signed defender Daniel Krutzen to a multi-year agreement.

Krutzen, 29, returns to Forge after previously spending four seasons with the club, from its inaugural year in 2019 to 2022, playing a central role in the club's early success. The Brunssum, Netherlands-born defender, who grew up in Belgium, made 80 appearances across all competitions over four seasons, recording nine goals and three assists while capturing three CPL championships.

"We're pleased to welcome Daniel back to Forge," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Head Coach and Sporting Director, Forge FC. "He's part of the foundation of this club, helped establish our standards early on, and understands what it takes to win here. His return adds experience and leadership to our group."

Krutzen delivered several defining moments during his time with Forge FC. In 2019, he scored the first-ever goal by a Canadian club in the CONCACAF League. During the 2020 season, he finished as Forge's leading scorer and netted an injury-time winner that sent the club through to the quarter-finals of the competition. He later captained the side to its third CPL playoff championship in his final match with the club in 2022.

Originally signed in March 2019, Krutzen developed in the KRC Genk academy before moving to North America to play NCAA Division I soccer at the University at Albany.

After departing Forge following the 2022 season, Krutzen spent the 2023 campaign with Phoenix Rising FC, where he was part of the squad that captured the USL Championship title.







