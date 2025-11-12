Forge FC Unveils 360° Expanded Seating and New Captain's Lounge Experience for 2026 Season

Published on November 12, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HAMILTON, ONT. - - Already home to one of the most vibrant and engaging supporter environments in Canadian soccer, Forge FC announced today plans to elevate the match day experience with a pair of stadium enhancements ahead of the 2026 season - a new 360° expanded seating configuration and the introduction of Captain's Lounge, a premium pitch-level hospitality space.

"Our fans are the heartbeat of Forge FC, and we've listened closely to what they've told us about how to make the match experience even better," said Nicole Demers, Vice President, Business Operations, Forge FC. "The 360° seating and the new Captain's Lounge are a direct response to that feedback - bringing fans closer to the action, deepening their connection to the team, and making an already electric environment even more exciting."

360° Expanded Seating

Every facet of the match day experience will be elevated with the launch of 360° seating across both the east and west stands. The new configuration will create an atmosphere that brings supporters closer to the pitch and players than ever before. The design builds on Forge FC's reputation for energy, intimacy, and supporter engagement, ensuring every seat in the stadium feels part of the action.

Captain's Lounge: A New Immersive Premium Experience

At pitch level, Forge FC is introducing Captain's Lounge - a premium pre-match and halftime hospitality experience featuring elevated food, beverages, and entertainment in a lively social environment just steps from the action. Fans will be fully immersed in the team's energy as Forge players walk directly through the Lounge on their way to kickoff.

Highlights of Captain's Lounge premium experience include:

Centre-field seating and pitch-level lounge access

All-inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverages

Preferred parking and dedicated premium entrance

Climate-controlled spaces and private washrooms

Unique pre-game access as players take the field

The stadium enhancements are part of Forge FC's broader 2026 growth plan, which includes additional initiatives to enhance fan engagement and in-stadium experiences.

2026 Memberships go on sale Thursday, November 13. Further announcements related to membership options will be announced in the coming days.







