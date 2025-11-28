Forge FC Select Bickford and Bourgeois in 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft
Published on November 28, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC News Release
HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) announced Friday the club has selected Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) defender Noah Bickford (first-round, eighth overall) and Université de Sherbrooke (UdeS) midfielder Maxime Bourgeois (second-round, fifteenth overall) in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft.
Bickford, 21, is a composed, ball-playing defender who enjoyed a strong 2025 season with TMU, where he started nine of 12 matches and scored twice, while helping TMU finish second in the OUA East division. A native of Milton, Ont., he brings leadership experience as the captain of Simcoe County Rovers FC in League1 Ontario Premier, showcasing poise under pressure, strong recovery speed and the ability to break lines with incisive passing. Bickford previously spent two NCAA seasons with Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan before returning to Canada to compete in League1 Ontario and U SPORTS, where his aerial presence and set-piece threat stood out.
Bourgeois, 23, is a midfielder who thrives with the ball at his feet and maximizes his high football IQ, dynamic, athletic profile and ability to drive play forward. The native of Granby, Que. is a central figure in UdeS's creative play, consistently linking sequences with sharp pass-and-move combinations and an eye for progressive distribution. In 2025, Bourgeois started seven of eight matches, recording one goal and one assist while helping UdeS finish third in the RSEQ division. At the club level, he continued to develop with Celtix Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu in Ligue1 Québec, where his composure and decision-making in midfield drew attention.
Both players have been invited to participate in Forge FC's 2026 preseason camp with the opportunity to earn a CPL-U SPORTS Contract, which allows student-athletes to sign with a CPL club while preserving their U SPORTS eligibility.
