Wanderers Select Harvey Hughes and Kautchy Andji-Yapi in CPL - U SPORTS Draft Presented by Degree

Published on November 28, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release







Halifax, NS The Halifax Wanderers selected defender Harvey Hughes from Cape Breton University with the sixth overall pick (first round) and forward Kautchy Andji-Yapi from Université de Moncton with the 13th overall pick (second round) at the CPL - U SPORTS Draft presented by Degree held on Friday afternoon.

Hughes, 21, is a left-footed full back who can also play on the wing. He had a strong second season at Cape Breton University in the fall of 2025, earning a second-team all-star selection as the Capers finished first in the regular season and qualified for the U SPORTS national championship. Over two seasons at CBU, Hughes tallied four goals and nine assists.

Born in Southampton, England, Hughes developed in Portsmouth's academy, featured for Blackpool's U21s, and played competitive matches in the English lower leagues. He also played in League1 Alberta this past summer with Calgary Foothills after being selected by Cavalry FC in last season's CPL - U SPORTS Draft.

Andji-Yapi, 18, had an outstanding first season at Université de Moncton. He finished tied for first in the regular season with eight goals and was named AUS Rookie of the Year, the first time in team history that a Moncton player was named the conference's top rookie.

A dynamic winger with incredible pace and ability in 1v1 situations, Andji-Yapi was also an AUS All-Star, a U SPORTS All-Rookie team selection, and a nominee for U SPORTS Rookie of the Year.

Both Wanderers draft picks will be invited to preseason training camp, where they can compete for a roster spot for the 2026 CPL season. The Wanderers also retained the U SPORTS rights to goalkeeper Sinclair Astridge and forward Joven Mann, meaning both players can be invited to Wanderers training camp without entering the draft this year. Of the Wanderers' previous 15 draft picks, 11 earned first-team contracts and have played a combined 306 games with the club to date.

In addition to today's draft selections, the Wanderers will continue its support of U SPORTS players in Atlantic Canada by inviting a select group of draft-eligible U21-aged players from AUS programs to trials in the first team training camp and selection for the Wanderers U21 Development Team.







Canadian Premier League Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.