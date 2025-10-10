Wanderers Sign GK Sinclair Astridge to Short-Term Replacement Contract

Published on October 10, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Halifax Wanderers goalkeeper Sinclair Astridge

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have signed Canadian U21 goalkeeper Sinclair Astridge to a Short-Term Replacement Contract ahead of Saturday's Canadian Premier League match against Valour FC.

This roster transaction comes as Wanderers Goalkeeper Rayane Yesli is away on international duty with Algeria's A' Men's National Team for two friendly matches against Palestine.

The Canadian Premier League can approve the signing of a player to a Short-Term Replacement Contract in cases of extreme hardship, such as if a club has fewer than two available goalkeepers through short-term injury, suspension or unique circumstances.

Astridge was previously on the Wanderers' roster after signing a CPL - U SPORTS Contract ahead of the 2025 season from Dalhousie University. He featured prominently for the Wanderers U21 Development team, including the 2025 International Summer Series against Wrexham AFC. Astridge returned to Dalhousie for the men's soccer team's fall season.

