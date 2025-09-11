Wanderers Partner with Atlantic Canada's C Médias as Official French-Language Broadcaster

September 11, 2025

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers are excited to announce Atlantic Canada's C médias as the club's official French-language radio broadcast partner. Select Wanderers matches in the 2025 season will be broadcast live in French on Halifax's C98 (98.5 FM), with the partnership expanding to cover all Wanderers home matches and select away matches in 2026.

"As Atlantic Canada's team, we're thrilled to be able to reach even more members of our community through this partnership with C médias," Halifax Wanderers Founder and President Derek Martin said. "There are thousands of French speakers throughout the Maritimes who will now be able to follow along with all the exciting action of the Wanderers season in their own language and feel more connected to the team and our players, many of whom speak French."

Based in New Brunswick, C médias operates radio stations in Fredericton, Miramichi, Saint John and Halifax. Broadcasting exclusively in French, this network of community stations aims to promote the development of Francophone cultural identity while informing, entertaining and bringing together the Francophone community in the Maritimes.

"We are delighted and proud of this great opportunity to support the Halifax Wanderers and to be their relay to the Francophone fans in the Maritimes," C98 and CMédias managing director Laurent de Lavenne said. "Soccer is a growing sport and will offer us great moments on the field and of course on the air, Go Wanderers Go!!"

All matches broadcast by C médias will be available over the air at 98.5 FM or online at cmedias.ca. Wanderers fans can win prizes, including tickets to upcoming matches, by tuning into C98 between matches.







