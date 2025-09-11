Preview: Atlético Ottawa at York United (September 14 )

Published on September 11, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON- After three consecutive matches in the nation's capital, Atlético Ottawa travels to Ontario rivals York United on Sunday, September 14 (KO 2pm ET, live on OneSoccer and TSN).

Atleti sits three points off the summit of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table, behind Hamilton's Forge FC. Sunday's clash starts a critical week for Atlético, who hosts the TELUS Canadian Championship semi-final second leg on Thursday, September 18, before hosting Forge in CPL action on Sunday, September 21.

York will be brimming with confidence coming into the match, sitting just one point behind 3rd-placed Cavalry FC, who they defeated 3-1 at home last weekend.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa is 2nd in the CPL table (13-7-2) with 46 points from 22 matches, following a victory at TD Place against Pacific FC last Saturday (final score: 2-0) and trails league leaders Forge FC by 3 points.

Atlético has now equalled the club record for wins in a single season (13, 2022) and broken the record for most goals scored by the club in a single season (44 goals, previous record: 42 goals, 2024).

York United FC is 5th in the CPL standings (9-5-8) with 32 points from 22 matches, following a victory at home to 3rd-place Cavalry FC (final score: 3-1). York now trails Cavalry by one point.

Atleti duo Sam Salter and David Rodríguez continue to lead the goal scoring and assist charts, respectively, having both found the back of the net on Saturday night.

Salter leads the Golden Boot Race with 15 goals, having broken the single-season goalscoring record in the CPL. Salter's 18 goal contributions is also a new league record (passing Forge FC's Tristan Borges - 17 contributions in 2019).

Rodríguez was involved in both goals last weekend, registering one assist. He leads the assist charts with seven so far this season, with 9 goals to his name as well, taking him to third in the goal charts.

Four Atleti players were named to the CPL Team of the Week (TOTW) following the victory over Pacific FC.

Manu Aparicio received his 8th inclusion, alongside Ballou Tabla (2nd) - who scored his 7th goal of the season - and Rodríguez (9th).

Atlético Madrid loanee, defender Roni Mbomio (20 years old), received his 1st nomination in what was his second match as a professional.

This is the sixth time Ottawa will have faced York this season (3W-2D-0L - 9 goals scored, 6 goals conceded), with four coming in the CPL and two in the TELUS Canadian Championship quarter-final round.

Atlético has already clinched a spot in the playoffs and will seek to confirm home-field advantage, which could be achieved with a victory this weekend and a confirmed Top 4 spot.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 5W-12D-9L; 40 goals scored, 44 goals conceded.







Canadian Premier League Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.