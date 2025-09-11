Forge FC Sign Goalkeeper Dino Bontis to Multi-Year Contract

Published on September 11, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of goalkeeper Dino Bontis to a multi-year contract.

Bontis, 21, first joined Forge on a development contract in 2022, before signing U SPORTS Development Contracts in 2023, 2024 and 2025 out of Western University. He made his CPL debut earlier this year, becoming the first Hamilton-born player to appear for Forge.

"Dino has worked hard over the last few years and has shown great growth in his game. We're excited to see him continue to develop with us," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Head Coach and Sporting Director, Forge FC.

The club also announced that midfielder Khadim Kane has been placed on the Season-Ending Injury List. He has been removed from the Primary Roster and added to the Inactive List for the remainder of the season.

Forge returns to Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 27, hosting Pacific FC at 4 p.m. ET. Tickets are available now via the club's website.







