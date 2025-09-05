Wanderers Sign Canadian Forward Reshaun Walkes

Published on September 5, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forward Reshaun Walkes with Toronto FC II in MLS Next Pro

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have signed Canadian forward Reshaun Walkes to a contract for the remainder of the 2025 Canadian Premier League Season with club options for 2026 and 2027.

Walkes, 25, joins the Wanderers after establishing himself as one of the top players in all of League1 Canada. Playing for Simcoe County Rovers this summer, he finished as one of the top scorers in League1 Ontario. Just a year ago, Walkes captured the League1 Ontario Golden Boot, with 18 goals in 20 appearances while a member of Vaughan Azzurri in the 2024 season.

From Brampton, Ontario, Walkes was a third-round selection in the 2022 MLS Superdraft by his hometown club, Toronto FC. He spent two seasons with Toronto FC II in MLS Next Pro, tallying 12 goals and three assists in 42 appearances. In each season with TFC II, Walkes finished second on the team in scoring while playing alongside several future CPL players, including Themi Antonoglu, Julian Altobelli and Hugo Mbongue.

"Reshaun adds pace and creativity to our team, and he has the ability to change a game in the attacking phase with his speed and ability to run at defenders," Wanderers head coach Patrice Gheisar said. "He's a player I've known for some time, and we even tried to bring him in on loan back when he was with Toronto FC."

In 2024, Walkes moved to Vaughan Azzurri and played a key role in the club capturing the League1 Ontario Cup. Walkes scored the game-winning spot-kick in the penalty shootout to secure the trophy. That season, he was a first-team All-Star selection and a runner-up for MVP after scoring a league-best 18 goals in 20 appearances.

He joined rival club Simcoe County Rovers in 2025, where he was coached by former Wanderers player Doneil Henry. Walkes led his team in scoring with nine goals as Rovers finished in fourth place. At the end of the League1 season, Walkes joined the Wanderers on a trial and spent the past several weeks in Halifax training with the squad and looking to earn a contract.

"It's been an absolute pleasure coaching Reshaun as he embodies all the qualities you look for in a player destined for the next level: talent, discipline and an unwavering commitment to growth," Simcoe County Rovers Head Coach Doneil Henry said. "His dedication is a testament to what's possible when you believe in the journey, and his progression to the CPL will undoubtedly inspire his teammates and show them what it truly takes to reach the next level."

Able to play anywhere along the forward line, Walkes' other playing experience includes two strong seasons at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. During his NCAA career, Walkes registered 14 goals and seven assists in 25 appearances and was named to the All-Western Athletic Conference Second Team after each season. He also helped the Des Moines Menace win the USL League Two regular season and playoff titles in 2021.

"I'm beyond excited to sign with the Wanderers because of the fans, the culture, and the overall mission statement of the club resonates with me," Walkes said. "The fans can expect a hardworking and passionate player. I'm ecstatic to get to play in front of the best fans in the Canadian Premier League. The passion and enthusiasm they bring to every match is second to none!"

Walkes is available for selection when the Wanderers visit Forge FC on Saturday, Sept. 6.

