Vanni Sartini Named Halifax Wanderers Head Coach & General Manager

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers named Vanni Sartini as the club's new head coach and general manager on Wednesday at a press conference in downtown Halifax.

"My ambition was to bring in a proven winner who understood the professional game both in Canada and globally, so he could take our club to a championship level." Halifax Wanderers Founder and President Derek Martin said. "Vanni's diverse international coaching background, winning record at the MLS level, along with his incredible passion both on and off the field, meant we had significant competition for his services, but his decision to join the Wanderers and the CPL is a testament to what we have built both at our club and at our league."

Sartini comes to Halifax with an extensive resume as a coach, including his most recent position as the head coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps in Major League Soccer from 2021 to 2024, during which he played a key role in building the Whitecaps team that played in the MLS Cup Final on Saturday. While head coach of Vancouver, Sartini led the club to three straight Voyageurs Cup titles in the Canadian Championship and three appearances in the MLS playoffs. Known for his passion on the sidelines and ability to both develop and motivate his players, Sartini comes to a Halifax side ambitious to contend for a championship in 2026.

"I'm excited to be joining the Wanderers and being a part of this ambitious project to build on the last few years and win a championship," Sartini said. "The beauty of this job is how passionate the fans are for the team, and we will give 150% to bring joy and excitement to the fanbase. I'm looking forward to getting started and being a part of this community."

From Florence, Italy, Sartini's coaching career began as head coach of Italian Clubs Mezzana and Luco di Mugello before serving as an assistant coach to Davide Nicola at Livorno and Bari. With Livorno, Sartini was part of the staff that guided the club to promotion from Serie B to Serie A.

He joined the Vancouver Whitecaps as an assistant coach in 2019, with his role evolving into the club's director of methodology and head coach of the U-23 team. Sartini oversaw the implementation of player development, training, and coach education philosophy used throughout the club.

In August 2021, Sartini took over as interim head coach of the first-team, leading Vancouver to a playoff position for the first time since 2017. He was named head coach of the Whitecaps during that offseason, winning three straight Canadian Championships and making the playoffs three times during that stretch. Sartini also endeared himself to the Vancouver fanbase off the pitch through his personality and enthusiasm for engaging with the community and supporters.

Along with the role of head coach, Sartini will be the Wanderers' general manager, leading the club's first team and player development philosophy.

A UEFA Pro license holder and able to speak five languages - including English and French - Sartini has a lengthy background in coach education with the Italian and U.S. soccer federations. From 2010 to 2016, Sartini served as a national coach educator for the Italian Football Federation and worked in opposition analysis for the Italian youth national teams at the U-17, U-19, and U-21 levels. From 2016 to 2018, he led the U.S. Soccer Pro License Coaching Course, the federation's highest level of coaching education.

