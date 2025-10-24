Wanderers Parting Ways with Head Coach Patrice Gheisar

Published on October 24, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release







Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers announced today that Patrice Gheisar will not return as Head Coach for the 2026 Canadian Premier League season.

"I would like to thank Patrice for his significant contributions to the Halifax Wanderers over the past three seasons," Halifax Wanderers Founder and President Derek Martin said. "Patrice brought a tireless work ethic and infectious energy to our club and our community while leading us to some memorable victories and a number of record-setting achievements on the pitch."

Gheisar was named the second head coach in club history on November 30, 2022. In his first season, he led the Wanderers to their first-ever appearance in the CPL playoffs while setting a club record for most wins in a season, most points, and fewest goals conceded. The Wanderers then extended Gheisar's contract through the end of 2025. This past season, Halifax returned to the playoffs, setting a club record for goals scored and away points.

"When I arrived here three years ago, I spoke about building something lasting - a culture, an identity, and a belief that we could compete with anyone through hard work, courage, and unity. Looking back, I'm proud of how far we've come together," Gheisar said.

I am grateful for everything and the trust that Derek, Matt and Mark put into me. As I move on to my next challenge, I'll always remain a fan of this club and of the people who make it special. The foundation we've built here is strong - and I have no doubt that even greater things are ahead."

The Wanderers' search for a new head coach begins immediately. This new head coach will also assume the role of sporting director as the club restructures its football operations department for the upcoming 2026 season.

"We have built one of the most attractive opportunities in North American soccer here in Halifax, but the reality is that we have not yet found success in the big moments on the pitch, and that needs to change," Martin said. "The next head coach of the Wanderers will have a clear mandate to build and lead a team capable of bringing a championship to Halifax and have full control of constructing our roster."







Canadian Premier League Stories from October 24, 2025

Wanderers Parting Ways with Head Coach Patrice Gheisar - HFX Wanderers FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.