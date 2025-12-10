Forge FC Announce End-Of-Season Roster Updates

Published on December 10, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC announced Wednesday the contract status of its roster following the conclusion of this year's Canadian Premier League season.

Twelve players have guaranteed contracts through the 2026 season: defenders Rezart Rama, Daniel Nimick, Ben Paton; midfielders Alessandro Hojabrpour, Keito Lipovschek, Kyle Bekker, Zayne Bruno, Christos Liatifis; and forwards Tristan Borges, Hoce Massunda, Brian Wright and Mo Babouli.

Forge FC's two U-SPORTS Draft selections Noah Bickford and Maxime Bourgeois have been invited to participate in preseason camp with the opportunity to earn a CPL-U SPORTS or Standard Professional Contract for the 2026 season.

Forge holds club options on four players and has until December 31 to trigger those options for 2026: defenders Khadim Kane and Marko Jevremović; midfielder Noah Jensen; and goalkeeper Dino Bontis.

Forge has retained Maxime Filion and Amadou Kone's U-SPORTS rights for the 2025 season. Contracts for goalkeepers Jassem Koilelat and Chris Kalongo, defenders Elimane Cissé, Alexander Achinioti-Jönsson, Malik Owolabi-Belewu, and forwards David Choinière, Nana Ampomah, Harry Paton and Victor Klonaridis will expire on Dec. 31, 2025. The club is currently in negotiations regarding both contract extensions and new additions with updates to follow accordingly.

Current 2026 Forge FC Roster as of December 10:

Goalkeepers: N/A

Defenders: Rezart Rama, Daniel Nimick, Ben Paton

Midfielders: Alessandro Hojabrpour, Keito Lipovschek, Kyle Bekker, Khadim Kane, Zayne Bruno, Christos Liatifis

Forwards: Tristan Borges, Hoce Massunda, Brian Wright, Mo Babouli, Maxime Filion, Amadou Kone







