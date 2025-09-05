Atlético Ottawa Signs Assi, Grant Contract Mutually-Terminated

Published on September 5, 2025

Atlético Ottawa defender Jonathan Grant

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Chris Hue) Atlético Ottawa defender Jonathan Grant(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Chris Hue)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa today announced the signing of exciting Canadian talent Jean-Aniel Assi on a permanent contract through the end of the 2027 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season, with an option to extend through 2028.

Assi, 21, is a product of CF Montréal Academy in Major League Soccer (MLS), having joined in 2017. Assi played for Atlético Ottawa on loan in the 2023 CPL season, featuring 28 times in all competitions (26 CPL appearances, two TELUS Canadian Championship appearances). He scored one goal and provided four assists.

"We're very excited to welcome Assi to the squad," said Diego Mejía, Head Coach, Atlético Ottawa. "He's a young Canadian player with outstanding physical attributes, and while still developing, he already shows maturity beyond his years. This was helped by his experience in Spain. Jean is a player with fantastic potential, who arrives at a crucial point in the season in a state where he is ready to compete and push the team to accomplish big things."

Assi, who is an eligible domestic U21 player, most recently played for AD Alcorcón B in the fifth tier of Spain's professional soccer pyramid. Born in Côte d'Ivoire, Assi moved to Montréal at the age of 10 and has represented Canada at several youth international levels, and featured in the Concacaf U-20 Championships in 2022.

"It is an honour for me to return here, where I had the opportunity to play with a team that gave me the chance to prove my talent," said Jean-Aniel Assi, midfielder, Atlético Ottawa. "I am thrilled to sign a multi-year contract and to contribute to this ambitious project. I look forward to reconnecting with the fans and sharing great moments on the field. Together, we will create wonderful memories and continue to grow this club that means so much to me."

Assi is available for selection on Saturday, September 6, against Pacific FC at TD Place (KO 7pm ET), pending medical clearance. He will wear the jersey number 14.

Atlético Ottawa reach Mutual Termination Agreement with Jonathan Grant

Atlético Ottawa and Guiana international Jonathan Grant have reached a Mutual Termination Agreement, effective immediately.

Grant, 31, joined Atlético Ottawa on a two-year contract ahead of the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season but suffered a season-ending knee injury during pre-season camp in March 2024.

Atlético would like to thank Grant for his exceptional professionalism and commitment during the past two seasons with the club. Grant will stay in Ottawa for the remainder of the 2025 campaign as an integral part of the team off the pitch. He will continue his rehabilitation process with Atleti's first team staff.

