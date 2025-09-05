Forward Victor Klonaridis Returns to Forge FC on a Multi-Year Contract

HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC announced today the return of forward Victor Klonaridis, who has signed a multi-year contract with the club.

Klonaridis, 33, re-joins Forge for a second stint after briefly featuring with the club in 2024. The Belgian-born forward brings a wealth of top-flight experience at a crucial point in the season, having played across Europe with clubs including AEK Athens, Panathinaikos, Atromitos, A.E. Kifisia and PAS Lamia in Greece, LOSC Lille and RC Lens in France, Royal Excel Mouscron in Belgium, APOEL Nicosia in Cyprus, and Ümraniyespor in Turkey.

Over his career, Klonaridis has featured in both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, adding another layer of experience to Forge's attack.

"We are very happy to welcome Victor back to our club," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Head Coach and Sporting Director, Forge FC. "He's familiar with our group and what we're building here, and with his experience we know he'll make an impact on the pitch and be an important presence in the locker room."

Forge FC returns to Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6, hosting the Halifax Wanderers at 4 p.m. ET. Tickets are available now via the club's website.

Quick Facts About Victor:

Name: Victor Klonaridis

Pronunciation: Vic-tor, Klo-nar-ee-dees

Position: Forward

Birthdate: July 28, 1992

Birthplace: Seraing, Belgium

Nationality: Belgian, Greek

Last Club: PAS Lamia







