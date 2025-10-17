Forge FC Poised to Clinch 2025 CPL Shield Saturday

Published on October 17, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC can clinch the 2025 Canadian Premier League Shield as the league's Regular Season Winners with a victory or draw in their final match of the season this Saturday, Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. ET in Hamilton.

The CPL Shield is awarded annually to the club that finishes the regular season at the top of the table. If Forge secures the result, the Shield lift ceremony will take place on the pitch shortly after the final whistle. The post-match press conference will be delayed approximately 20 minutes to accommodate the celebration.

With a win, Forge would capture its second consecutive CPL Shield and earn a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. The club would also lock in home-field advantage for the Championship Semifinal on the weekend of October 25 and 26, when they would face Atlético Ottawa for the right to host the 2025 CPL Final.

The match will air nationally on TSN and OneSoccer as part of the CPL's broadcast partnership offering fans across the country more ways to watch the league in action.

More information about the 2025 CPL Playoffs schedule will be announced imminently. Fans can still purchase tickets to Forge's final regular season match.







