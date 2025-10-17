Match Day Information: VFC vs. CAV - Oct 18

Published on October 17, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - The Eagles return home for the 2025 season finale. Riding a five-match unbeaten streak in league play, Vancouver FC will face western rivals Cavalry FC with the goal of extending their run, delivering a strong performance in front of their fans, and closing the season on a high note. The match also serves as an opportunity to build momentum and lay the groundwork for a playoff push and the cup competitions awaiting next season.

MATCH STORY: BUILDING MOMENTUM

Preparing for next year, Martin Nash will once again field a full-strength side, just as he did in the last two CPL matches against Shield contenders Forge FC and Atlético Ottawa. The Eagles showed grit and determination in both encounters, delaying the Shield race and earning hard-fought points against two of the league's most dangerous attacks, extending their unbeaten run to five matches. Maintaining this momentum at home will be crucial for Vancouver's ambitions next season, as confidence and continuity could prove decisive in securing the club's first-ever CPL Playoff berth. Beyond league play, VFC also aims to build on this foundation to deliver strong performances in both national and continental cup competitions in 2026.

VANCOUVER FC SET FOR THRILLING SEASON FINALE AGAINST CAVALRY FC

Tomorrow's match promises to be a thrilling one. Every meeting between these sides in CPL and North Star Cup play this season has been fiercely contested, including a dramatic 5-4 showdown decided by a last-second goal. Fans across the country can expect another entertaining clash as the season comes to a close. Martin Nash's side will also be eager to make history, as Vancouver FC has yet to defeat Cavalry FC in league play. Coming off two strong home wins against playoff-bound opponents, tomorrow's fixture could be the perfect opportunity for the Eagles to end that streak and add another memorable chapter to this growing rivalry.







Canadian Premier League Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.