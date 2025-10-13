Vancouver FC Secures Historic Spot in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

Published on October 13, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC will compete in the region's premier club competition, the Concacaf Champions Cup, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) confirmed today.

Vancouver FC earned the club's first berth in Concacaf Champions Cup following its runner-up finish in the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship. Under competition rules, the Canadian Championship winner receives one of Canada's three berths in the tournament. However, after Vancouver Whitecaps FC of Major League Soccer (MLS) secured qualification into the 2026 iteration of the competition through its Supporters' Shield standings on Sunday, the Canadian Championship's Concacaf Champions Cup berth for next year was awarded to VFC.

VFC becomes the first Canadian Premier League (CPL) club to secure qualification for next year's Concacaf Champions Cup and only the second Canadian team, after city rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Two additional CPL clubs will join the competition in the coming weeks: the 2025 CPL Shield Winners on Oct. 18, 2025 and the 2025 CPL North Star Cup Champions next month, completing Canada's contingent in next year's tournament.

The Concacaf Champions Cup is a knockout competition designed to determine the premier club in the continent. It comprises five stages: Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and the Final. The first four stages are contested over two legs, home and away, while the Final is conducted as a single match to determine the champion. Of the 27 participating clubs, 22 clubs enter at Round One, with five receiving a bye directly to the Round of 16.

Concacaf has confirmed key dates and details for the competition, including the draw and the Final. The tournament draw will take place on Tuesday, December 9 at 4 p.m. PT. The competition will begin in February 2026 and conclude with the Final on Saturday, May 30, 2026. Twenty-seven of the region's top clubs will compete to be named the champion of Concacaf's club teams, with the winner earning a place in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup.







Canadian Premier League Stories from October 13, 2025

Vancouver FC Secures Historic Spot in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup - Vancouver FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.