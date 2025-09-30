Match Day Information: VFC vs. VWFC - Oct 1

Published on September 30, 2025

Langley, BC - - It is finally here. Tomorrow, hearts will beat faster, emotions will run higher, and an entire league will come together to support their youngest brother. The stage is set for a historic clash as Vancouver FC takes on the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and the country will be buzzing with anticipation.

The Eagles have already made history by becoming the only Canadian Premier League team ever to qualify for the Canadian Championship Final under the competition's full-format structure. Now, they have the chance to achieve something even greater: to become the first CPL team to lift the trophy.

On Wednesday, October 1st, at 7 p.m. PT in BC Place, the Eagles will compete for the Canadian Championship title in a match that marks a historic milestone for Canadian soccer.

MATCH STORY: THE EAGLES' FAIRY-TALE JOURNEY TO HISTORIC GLORY

For everyone involved with Vancouver FC this season, even the rivals, this campaign reads like a story from a fairy tale. The club began the season with a turbulent start in league play, showing glimpses of strength and potential, but struggling to translate these into consistent results. It was in the Canadian Championship, however, that the Eagles discovered their secret formula for success.

Vancouver FC began the cup campaign with modest ambitions. They overcame provincial rivals Pacific FC, and thanks to a heroic performance by club captain Callum in a penalty shootout, achieved what was, at the time, the greatest milestone in the club's history.

The preliminary round victory set the stage for a clash with the 2024 North Star Cup reigning champions and Western rivals, Cavalry FC. Demonstrating courage and resilience once more, and with Callum excelling again in the decisive penalty kicks, the Eagles advanced to the semi-finals, and the players began to see that something extraordinary was within reach.

The semi-final brought the formidable Atlético Ottawa, one of the strongest teams in the CPL, with ambitions of their own to reach the final. In the first leg, Vancouver FC secured a commanding three-goal victory, setting the tone for the tie. In the second leg, the team delivered a composed performance, striking the perfect balance between attack and defense, demonstrating discipline and resilience, and enduring challenges exactly when required.

Now, the final chapter awaits. On Wednesday, October 1st, Vancouver FC will face their city rivals, the Vancouver Whitecaps, with the opportunity to lift the first-ever title in the club's history. Every match, every moment, and every effort this season has led to this historic occasion, a testament to the club's growth, resilience, and ambition.

HISTORIC CLASH: YOUTH, EXPERIENCE, AND THE 604 DERBY

Tomorrow's match will be historic for Vancouver FC, marking not only the first time the club faces an MLS side, but also the inaugural derby between the two teams officially dubbed the "604 Derby" by fans on social media. Although it is the first meeting between the clubs, the match carries multiple compelling storylines both on and off the field: the brotherly rivalry between Martin Nash and Steve Nash, the sibling rivalry of Hugo Mbongue and Ralph Priso, and the clash of fanbases, Valley versus Village.

While the players will compete for the Canadian Championship, pride and passion will be at the forefront. Every player will have the opportunity to step up in front of family, friends, and supporters, showcasing what Vancouver FC represents. The youthful and ambitious squad brings energy and determination, eager to prove themselves and demonstrate that no rival is invincible, a confidence built over this historic cup run.

Martin Nash is expected to field his strongest lineup, with key pillars such as Nicolás Mezquida and Callum Irving providing stability and guidance, allowing the younger players to thrive. A disciplined defensive unit, led by Matteo Campagna, will anchor the backline, giving attacking talents like Hugo Mbongue and Thierno Bah the freedom to be audacious, creative, and relentlessly focused on threatening the opposition's goal. The balance between defensive solidity and attacking flair will define Vancouver FC's approach as they aim to make history tomorrow.







