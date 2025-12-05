Vancouver FC Announces End of Season Roster Update

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC has officially announced the contract statuses of its 2025 roster as preparations begin for the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

The updates reveal a strong foundation of returning talent. The following players are signed to guaranteed contracts and will be returning to the roster in 2026:

Goalkeepers: Callum Irving and Felipe Jaramillo

Defender: Matteo Campagna

Midfielders: Emrick Fotsing, Michel da Silva and Vasco Fry

Forwards: Terran Campbell, Thierno Bah and Kevin Podgorni

Vancouver FC holds club options for six players and has until December 31 to execute those contracts for the 2026 season. Those six players include:

Defenders: Okunle Dada-Luke and Tyler Crawford

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Ouattara, Juan Batista and Nicolás Mezquida

Forwards: José Navarro

Contracts and loans for the following players will expire as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Goalkeeper: Jakob Frank

Defenders: Allan Enyou, David Norman Jr., Aidan O'Connor and Paris Gee

Midfielders: Dominic Joseph and Thomas Powell

Forwards: Jay Herdman, Joey Buchanan, Hugo Mbongue, Pathé Ndiaye and Zachary Verhoven

Discussions continue with several pending free agents.

Vancouver FC selected defender Joseph Green from Mount Royal University, goalkeeper Matheus de Souza from University of the Fraser Valley and midfielder Nicolas Nadeau out of the University of British Columbia in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft. All three players will be invited to Vancouver FC's preseason training, where they will have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot for the 2026 CPL season.

Vancouver has also retained the U SPORTS rights for midfielder Mehdi Essoussi and attacker Henri Godbout for 2026. The club is able to sign these players to a CPL-U SPORTS Contract without them having entered the draft.

Fans can expect further updates regarding roster changes and potential signings as the club navigates its offseason decisions. Vancouver FC's commitment to building a competitive and cohesive team for 2026 remains evident in these strategic moves.

