Vancouver FC Welcomes Three Exciting Picks from 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft

Published on November 28, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) made a trio of strategic moves in today's 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, selecting three promising players who are taking an important step toward a professional future, underscoring the Eagles' continued commitment to developing the next generation of Canadian soccer stars.

Vancouver selected defender Joseph Green out of Mount Royal University (MRU) with the third overall pick, before selecting goalkeeper Matheus de Souza from the University of the Fraser Valley with the fifth overall pick and midfielder Nicolas Nadeau from the University of British Columbia (UBC) with the 10th overall pick. CPL clubs may add up to three players on CPL-U SPORTS contracts in 2026.

Vancouver FC was also the lone club to select three players over the course of the broadcast of the two-round draft on Friday afternoon, after acquiring an additional first-round pick from Inter Toronto FC (formerly York United FC) as part of the Gabriel Bitar transfer announced in January 2025.

Green, 18, a resourceful defender from MRU, played an exceptional 2025 U SPORTS season in his rookie year with the Cougars. He featured in every match, recorded one assist and consistently contributed on both sides of the ball as a defender with attacking upside. His impact helped MRU qualify for their third national tournament, where the club captured silver, the best result in program history. Green's consistency and defensive organization earned him a Canada West All-Rookie Team nomination.

De Souza, 20, a Brazilian-Canadian goalkeeper from Surrey, B.C., is recognized for leadership and composure under pressure. The local product brings experience from the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy and from League1 B.C. side Langley United, where he was the starting goalkeeper during a championship-winning season. De Souza signed a Short-Term Replacement Contract with Vancouver FC in June, backed up captain Callum Irving in three CPL matches this year and earned the rare honour of being named to both the U SPORTS All-Star and All-Rookie teams.

Nadeau, 18, a technical, left-footed and versatile midfielder, joined the UBC Thunderbirds ahead of the 2025 season as one of head coach Mike Mosher's standout recruits. He quickly contributed two goals and three assists, showcasing pace, creativity and high soccer IQ, with the ability to operate across the frontline. The Winnipegger also signed a Development contract with Valour FC earlier this year and was most recently named to both the 2025 Canada West and U SPORTS All-Rookie Team.

Green, de Souza and Nadeau will be invited to pre-season training with Vancouver, where they can compete for a roster spot for the 2026 CPL season.

Green, de Souza and Nadeau are Vancouver's seventh, eighth and ninth all-time selections in the CPL-U SPORTS Draft. Three of the club's six previous picks have gone on to sign contracts with Vancouver, including defender Anthony White out of the University of Toronto and midfielder Thomas Powell from Trinity Western University.

Vancouver has retained the U SPORTS rights for Godbout and Essoussi, who both joined the club on U SPORTS contracts for the 2025 CPL season. The club may sign either player to a CPL-U SPORTS contract next season without requiring them to enter the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft.







