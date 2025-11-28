Pacific FC Adds Homegrown Talent with Two B.C. Selections in CPL-U SPORTS Draft

Published on November 28, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League today selected two players out of British Columbia in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree.

Pacific selected centre back Archie Tugwell with the fourth overall pick out of the University of Victoria and Luke Norman with the eleventh overall pick out of the University of British Columbia (UBC).

Tugwell, 21, a six-foot-three native of North Vancouver, played 14 games for the Vikes in 2025 and scored two goals. He bolstered the Vikes' defensive unit in 2025, his fourth year with the program, and helped the side reach the semi-final round of the Canada West Championship.

Archie is the younger brother of Fin Tugwell, Pacific's twelfth overall pick in last year's CPL-U SPORT draft last year. Fin went on to play in four matches for the club in 2025 and Pacific has retained his rights for the coming season.

"Archie has size and good balance and he's comfortable playing through pressure and has a range of passing and technical ability," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "He has good potential and most importantly a great attitude and mentality."

Norman, 21, is six-foot attacking centre midfielder who has played for UBC since 2023. He has tallied 3999 minutes of playing time and has scored 20 goals for the Thunderbirds. This is Norman's second time being selected in the CPL-U SPORTS Draft, after he was chosen second overall by Vancouver FC in 2024. He is an alum of the Whitecaps FC Residency Program as well as the side's U-19 team and most recently represented Burnaby FC in League1 B.C.

"Luke is a creative attacking midfielder," said Merriman. "He's brave and confident to receive the ball in between the lines and he's consistent with goals and assists at the U SPORTS level."

Tugwell and Norman can be invited to Pacific's preseason training, where they will be eligible to compete for a roster spot for the 2026 CPL season. The club has also retained the rights to defender Eric Lajeunesse (2023 Draft) from UBC.

CPL clubs may add up to three players on CPL-U SPORTS contracts to their developmental roster in a single season.







Canadian Premier League Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.