Pacific FC's Lukas Browning Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Published on October 8, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC today announced a knee injury that will sideline midfielder Lukas Browning for the reminder of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) campaign.

The injury to Browning's anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) occurred on Sept. 6 during a match against Atlético Ottawa.

Pacific FC will next take on York United FC on Thursday Oct. 9 at 4:30 p.m. PT. The match will be shown on OneSoccer.

