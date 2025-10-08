Atlético Striker Sam Salter Signs Pre-Contract Agreement with GAIS

Published on October 8, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa striker Sam Salter

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has confirmed that Sam Salter has signed a pre-contract that will see the striker join Swedish first-tier club Göteborgs Atlet- och Idrottssällskap (GAIS) in January 2026, marking the next chapter in a journey shaped by the growth and opportunities the club and the Canadian Premier League (CPL) have provided.

Salter's contract with Ottawa expires at the end of the 2025 CPL season.

"It's never easy to anticipate a player moving on, but we're proud to see Sam take this next step in his career. He represents everything we want Atlético Ottawa to stand for - professionalism, discipline, and resilience. Whenever there's a challenge, Sam finds a way to overcome it," said Manuel Vega, CEO, Atlético Ottawa.

"Our philosophy has always been about more than results; it's about creating an environment where players, particularly Canadians, can grow and reach their potential. This move reflects that commitment. Sam has developed with us as both a player and a person, and now he's earned an opportunity that continues his journey. His contributions to the club and the Canadian Premier League have already left their mark. We'll look forward to celebrating the impact he has made more once the season is done. For now, our full focus remains on the playoffs and finishing what's been a historic campaign."

Salter, 25, joined Atlético as the first paid intra-league transfer in February 2023, when he transferred from Halifax Wanderers FC for an undisclosed fee. He has since broken multiple CPL and Atleti records. This season, Salter became Atlético's record goal scorer in July and has now scored 35 goals in all competitions for the club.

"This is a bittersweet moment," said Sam Salter, Forward, Atlético Ottawa. "I'm leaving a place that has become my home away from home, but it's also one of immense joy and pride. GAIS is an excellent team, really competitive, with a track record of supporting the growth of players they bring in. I'm excited to build on the progress I've made following the best season of my career."

Salter leads the Golden Boot race with 19 goals from open play in 26 matches, setting a league record for goals in a regular season, which was previously held by former Wanderers teammate João Morelli, who scored 14 goals in 2021. Salter has 23 goal contributions, having made four assists, which is also a new CPL regular-season record.

GAIS is currently 3rd in the Allsvenskan, Sweden's first-tier of men's professional soccer. Barrhaven's Matteo de Brienne, a former Atlético Ottawa defender, was transferred to GAIS in January 2025. De Brienne has made 22 appearances in all competitions for GAIS this season, contributing one goal and two assists.

"I remain fully concentrated on delivering trophies for this club, for this city, for the incredible fanbase that embraced me from the first moment," said Salter. "My journey hasn't always been easy, but I've always had faith in myself. Ottawa has made me feel so loved, and I'm where I am today because of everyone here. Our eyes are on the CPL Shield and the North Star Cup. It's our time to earn it."

