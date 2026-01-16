Atlético Ottawa Signs France-Haiti Dual National Goalkeeper Garissone Innocent

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today confirmed the signing of France-Haiti dual national goalkeeper Garissone Innocent to a one-year contract ahead of the 2026 Canadian Premier League season, with a club option through 2027.

Innocent, 25, is a Haitian international goalkeeper who was developed in the Paris Saint-Germain (France first tier) academy. He featured for the club's U19 and B level squads between 2017 and 2022. Innocent has two appearances for the Haitian national team and was a part of their squad for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

"Garissone brings a strong international pedigree and valuable experience that will be a real asset to our squad," said JD Ulanowski, General Manager, Atlético Ottawa. "We're confident he'll fit into the squad quickly, especially considering the strong francophone presence in our team and our backline. He trains and plays with real intensity, and that mentality will continue to raise the standards and levels within our team."

"Joining Atlético Ottawa is a very important step in my career," said Innocent. "It's an ambitious project in a city that continues to cultivate soccer with passion and pride. From our first conversations, I sensed a real culture of hard work, high standards, and respect- values that I strongly identify with. I come here with the desire to give my all, to improve every day, and to help the team achieve its goals. I can't wait to discover Ottawa, its fans, and to begin this new adventure."

Innoncent moved to KAS Eupen, Belgium first tier, in 2022 before joining FK Riteriai, Lithuania first tier, in 2025, where he made 11 appearances across all competitions. The 25-year-old goalkeeper also featured three times for Stade Malherbe Caen in Ligue 2, France second tier, while on loan from Paris Saint-Germain across the 2020/21 season.

Atlético Ottawa's 2026 roster currently has 18 players officially announced ahead of Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup in February. Click here to read more.

Atlético Ottawa Roster as of January 16, 2026:

Goalkeepers: Tristan Crampton (CAN), Garissone Innocent (HTI)

Defenders: Loïc Cloutier (CAN), Joaquim Coulanges (CAN), Brett Levis (CAN), Sergei Kozlovskiy (CAN), Noah Abatneh (CAN), Tyr Duhaney-Walker (CAN), Roni Mbomio (ESP)

Midfielders: Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Jean-Aniel Assi (CAN), Juan 'Coque' Castro (MEX), Marko Stojadinovic (CAN), Manuel Aparicio (CAN), Tim Arnaud (CAN)

Forwards: Ralph Khoury (CAN), Richie Ennin (CAN), Ballou Tabla (CAN)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa have picked Carleton University's Joseph Daher and Brock University's Gabriel Tardiff in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season, looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2026 CPL season.

