Atlético Ottawa Draw Major League Soccer (MLS) Opposition Toronto FC in the Preliminary Round of the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa will play against Major League Soccer (MLS) side Toronto FC in the preliminary round of the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship.

The official draw was made by Canada Soccer on Saturday evening before the international friendly between Canada and Guatemala on OneSoccer. The first round of fixtures will take place in early May following the finalization of the club schedules for the 2026 season.

Atlético will face Toronto FC in a single game knock-out match with the winner advancing to the quarter-final to face the winner of FC Supra du Québec and Woodbridge strikers FC in a two-match home and away series. This will be Atlético's first ever matchup against a Canadian MLS opponent in the TELUS Canadian Championship. The venue, date, and time of this match will be determined at a later date.

The 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship comprises three sides from Major League Soccer (Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Toronto FC and CF Montréal), eight teams from the Canadian Premier League (Atlético Ottawa, Cavalry FC, Forge FC, Halifax Wanderers FC, Pacific FC, FC Supra, Vancouver FC and Inter Toronto FC) as well as four semi-professional teams from across League1 Canada (Calgary Blizzard SC, Langley United, CS Saint-Laurent, and Woodbridge Strikers SC) for a total of 15 competitors.







