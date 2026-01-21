Canadian Soccer Business Announces New Partnership with EB Games Canada Supporting Canada Soccer and the Canadian Premier League

Published on January 21, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) today announced a new multi-year partnership with EB Games Canada, welcoming the country's largest video game retailer into the Canadian soccer ecosystem in support of Canada Soccer and the Canadian Premier League (CPL).

The partnership positions EB Games Canada as the Official and Exclusive Video Game Retailer of Canada Soccer and the Canadian Premier League, reflecting a shared belief in the power of community and participation. Bringing together organizations focused on connecting people through the games they love, the collaboration will engage fans across the country through initiatives designed to celebrate local connection, creativity, and shared passion and to extend the presence of Canadian soccer beyond matchday and into the cultural moments, spaces, and conversations that surround the game.

"EB Games Canada is a brand deeply rooted in community, creativity, and shared passion, values that also sit at the heart of Canadian soccer," said Michael Beckerman, Chief Commercial Officer, Canadian Soccer Business. "This partnership reflects a shared belief in the power of play and participation to bring people together, and it creates meaningful opportunities, from grassroots to the professional and international games, to connect with fans in authentic and lasting ways across the country."

EB Games Canada has long served as a nationwide gathering place for fans and communities built around play and culture. The partnership creates new opportunities to connect with existing supporters while inviting new audiences to engage with Canada Soccer and the Canadian Premier League in accessible, authentic ways.

"At EB Games Canada, we believe deeply in the power of play to bring people together, and that same sense of community lives at the heart of Canadian soccer," said Jim Tyo, President of EB Games Canada. "Partnering with Canada Soccer and the Canadian Premier League allows us to support the continued growth of the game nationally, while our front-of-kit sponsorship of FC Supra du Québec represents a meaningful investment in the domestic professional game. We're proud to connect with fans in authentic ways and to help build a strong future for soccer in Canada.

EB Games Canada will become the first front-of-kit sponsor for the Canadian Premier League's newest club, FC Supra du Québec, marking a significant investment in the domestic professional game.

The partnership also creates opportunities for EB Games Canada to engage with fans through Canada Soccer events and experiences during a pivotal period for the continued growth and visibility of the game nationally.

The collaboration reflects Canadian Soccer Business's vision to bring the Canadian soccer community closer together, strengthening the game through culture, connection, and long-term growth.

"We're excited to welcome EB Games Canada to the Canada Soccer partner family," said Dominic Martin, Director, Marketing, Canada Soccer. "This partnership will help us connect with fans where their interests live, blending play, community, and sport, while creating new and engaging ways for supporters across the country to connect with Canada Soccer and the game they love."







