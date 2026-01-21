Forge FC Agree to the Transfer of Alessandro Hojabrpour to FC Emmen

HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the club has agreed to the transfer of Canadian midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour to FC Emmen of the Eerste Divisie, the second tier of Dutch football, for an undisclosed fee.

Hojabrpour, 26, joined Forge FC ahead of the 2022 season and quickly established himself as an integral part of the club's midfield. Over four seasons with Forge (2022-25), he made 123 appearances across all competitions, recording six goals and four assists.

His standout play during the 2024 campaign earned league-wide recognition, including a nomination for CPL Player of the Year and a finalist selection for the league's Players' Player of the Year award.

During his time in Hamilton, Hojabrpour helped Forge capture two CPL Playoff Championships (2022, 2023), including scoring the championship-winning goal in the 2022 Final, as well as back-to-back CPL Shields as Regular Season winners in 2024 and 2025. In total, he departs with five major trophies at the professional level, including a CPL Playoff Championship with Pacific FC in 2021.

"Alessandro has been an important part of Forge FC over the past four seasons," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Head Coach and Sporting Director, Forge FC. "He's been a consistent professional and a valued member of the group, and we wish him all the best as he takes the next step in his career."







