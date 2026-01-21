Wanderers Sign Spanish Winger Miguel Arilla

Published on January 21, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release









Winger Miguel Arilla with Creighton University

(HFX Wanderers FC, Credit: Creighton University) Winger Miguel Arilla with Creighton University(HFX Wanderers FC, Credit: Creighton University)

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have signed Spanish winger Miguel Arilla to a contract through the 2026 Canadian Premier League season with club options for 2027 and 2028.

Arilla, 23, comes to Halifax after a standout NCAA career at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, playing a key role in both scoring and creating goals for the Bluejays. In 2025, Arilla led the team in scoring with six goals to go along with four assists in 12 starts. He was named to the All-BIG EAST First Team and was a United Soccer Coaches Association All-Region selection.

"Miguel has the ability to impact the game with his dribbling ability, especially in 1v1 situations that will make him effective on the wing for us," Wanderers head coach and general manager Vanni Sartini said. "He's quite clinical in the box and has a great left foot on set pieces. Plus he comes in with great experience, having played at good clubs in Spain including Valencia; and his time in college will help with the adjustment to the CPL."

From Castellon, Spain, Arilla grew up playing for his local clubs including CD Castellón. He would later be recruited to join the academy of LaLiga club Valencia CF, playing for the club's U18, U19 and CF Valencia B. He also spent a season on loan at Spanish side Torrent CF.

In 2023, Arilla joined Creighton, making an immediate impact to the team, notching an assist in his debut and finishing the season with four goals and four assists. The next year, he led the team in assists (7). Over the past three seasons, Arilla tallied 14 goals and 15 assists playing as a winger and attacking midfielder.

"I am very excited and grateful for the opportunity to join Halifax," Arilla said. "I'm looking forward to representing the club and playing in front of such a passionate fan base at the Wanderers Grounds."

Arilla joins a Wanderers forward group that features returning players Jason Bahamboula, Yohan Baï, Tavio Ciccarelli, Tiago Coimbra and Ryan Telfer.

