Pacific FC Bolsters Roster with Returning Midfielder Matthew Baldisimo and Two New Faces

August 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, BC 5 - Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of midfielder Matthew Baldisimo to a contract guaranteed through the remainder of the 2025 season, with an option for 2026.

Baldisimo, 27, rejoins Pacific after previously spending four seasons with the club from its inaugural season in 2019 to August 2022. He made 66 appearances in all competitions and played a crucial role in the Trident's midfield. He was instrumental in shaping the club's identity and was part of the historic 2021 Championship-winning team.

"We know Baldi very well, he's an intelligent player has good game understanding, versatility and can play multiple positions with excellent technique," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "He will improve our squad and be an important piece for us as we attack the last part of our season."

Baldisimo joined York United FC on loan from Pacific FC in August 2022 and went on to sign a permanent contract with the club after continuing to demonstrate his quality and value in the CPL. He joins former teammates Marco Bustos, Alejandro Díaz and Kadin Chung who have all returned to Pacific this season.

Pacific has also signed centreback Ahmad Mansour and defensive midfielder Roshawn Juhmi to guaranteed contracts for the remainder of the 2025 season, with an option for 2026.

Mansour, 24, of Burlington, Ont. played most recently for Sur Sports Club in Oman Professional League's first division and Nejmeh FC in Lebanon.

Juhmi, 24, has spent the last six years playing in Portugal most recently for SC Vista Alegre. This is the first professional contract for Juhmi, a native of Innisfil, Ont.

All three players are eligible for selection pending medical clearance for Pacific's upcoming Salish Sea Derby against Vancouver FC on Sunday, Aug. 10 in Langley, B.C.

Name: Matthew Baldisimo (Baldi)

Pronunciation: BALL-DEE-SEA-MO

Position: Midfield

Born: January 20, 1998

Height: 5'10

Birthplace: Vancouver, B.C.

Citizenship: Canadian

Name: Ahmad Mansour

Pronunciation: AH-MAD MAN-SUR

Position: Centreback

Born: November 3, 2000

Height: 6'2

Birthplace: Waterdown, Ont.

Citizenship: Canadian

Name: Roshawn Juhmi

Pronunciation: ROE-SHAWN JOOH-MI

Position: Midfield

Born: July 24, 2001

Height: 5'10

Birthplace: Toronto, Ont.

Citizenship: Canadian

